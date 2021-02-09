Online grocery shopping drives up sales at Ocado

The company, which is based in Britain but has been expanding with partners in the U.S., Europe and Asia, said retail sales jumped to 2.19 billion pounds ($3.02 billion) in the year through November from 1.62 billion pounds a year earlier.

Consumers around the world have scrambled for online grocery delivery slots during the pandemic as shoppers sought to protect themselves by avoiding supermarkets. During Ocado’s fiscal year, U.K. health authorities imposed a raft of social distancing measures and two national lockdowns to control COVID-19.