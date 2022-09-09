Online bets surge as NFL kicks off, indicating a busy year

While it is true that customers can log in and have their location verified without actually placing a bet, many gamblers also make more than one bet after a single login.

In New Jersey, the state whose 2018 U.S. Supreme Court victory cleared the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting if they so desire, the level of geolocation transactions has risen by 550% from the 2018 NFL season opener.

And bettors in New York, which quickly became the nation's largest sports betting market when it began taking online bets earlier this year, made 3.7 million locations checks in the Bills' home state.

The level of location checks in the Buffalo area on Sept. 1, a week before the kickoff game, was 86,400. Thursday night, that number soared to 267,600, the company said.

