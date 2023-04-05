O'Neill not in St. Louis lineup after Marmol criticizes play

O’Neill told reporters Wednesday was a scheduled day off and still contends he was hustling on the play.

“I definitely didn’t feel like I was going slower you know coming around third base,” O’Neill said. “I was focused on taking a tight turn and you know it is what it is. I went back and ran the replay and I ran the clock, I think it was second to home in about 6 1/2 seconds.

"So, I don’t necessarily know what big league average is or whatever that’s categorized as, but that’s what I got myself at. ... again, it was a heck of a throw and its good baseball play on their part.”

O’Neill also said he wished the matter would have been handled internally.

“I got up through the minor leagues and into the big leagues playing hard and playing scrappy, and, you know, that’s who I am,” O’Neill said. “That’s my character. ... these conversations definitely could have been had in-house and not gotten out on the loose like they have, should have been handled a little differently in my opinion, but you know, who’s to say?”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports