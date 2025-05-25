Oneil Cruz hits 122.9 mph home run, hardest-hit ball since Statcast started tracking in 2015

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz had the hardest-hit ball since Statcast started tracking in 2015, a home run off Milwaukee's Logan Henderson on Sunday that left the bat at 122.9 mph and splashed into the Allegheny River.

Cruz's leadoff drive to right in the third inning on a 92.2 mph fastball traveled 432 feet and cut the Pirates' deficit to 3-1.