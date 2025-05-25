Oneil Cruz hits 122.9 mph home run, hardest-hit ball since Statcast started tracking in 2015

Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz had the hardest-hit ball since Statcast started tracking in 2015, a home run off Milwaukee’s Logan Henderson that left the bat at 122.9 mph and splashed into the Allegheny River
Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh's Oneil Cruz had the hardest-hit ball since Statcast started tracking in 2015, a home run off Milwaukee's Logan Henderson on Sunday that left the bat at 122.9 mph and splashed into the Allegheny River.

Cruz's leadoff drive to right in the third inning on a 92.2 mph fastball traveled 432 feet and cut the Pirates' deficit to 3-1.

Cruz had the previous hardest-hit ball, a 122.4 mph single on Aug. 24, 2022. Miami's Giancarlo Stanton had the prior hardest-hit home run at 121.8 mph, a drive off Gio Gonzalez at Washington on Aug. 9, 2017.

Cruz has hit six of the 83 home runs hit into the river since PNC Park opened in 2001. He leads the Pirates with 11 homers this season, including three in his past three games.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz, left, is greeted by Andrew McCutchen, right, after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, May 25, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Alex Palou makes history as 1st Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis...
2
Did Brad Marchand really have a Blizzard between periods of Game 3...
3
Thousands mark 5th anniversary of George Floyd's murder as they call...
4
Ohtani faces hitters for 1st time since elbow surgery, throws 22...
5
Musetti and Sabalenka ease into second round at French Open, tournament...