Oneil Cruz has hardest-hit ball recorded by MLB: 122.4 mph

Cruz initially thought the ball would clear the fence. Instead, it caromed to Atlanta right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Cruz had no shot at extra bases. Acuña might have had an outside shot to get Cruz at first if first baseman Matt Olson had been covering the bag.

“To be honest with you, I did think it was going to go out but I did notice that it was starting to go down and about to hit the fence, that’s when I started running even harder,” Cruz said. "But I did expect it to go out. I didn’t expect it to hit the wall and come right back.”

The Pirates are in the midst of a massive overhaul, one that is relying on the 6-foot-6 Cruz. He made a brief cameo at the end of last season before arriving in the majors to stay on June 20. He's batting .199 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs.

Despite his early struggles, Cruz's tools have impressed Atlanta manager Brian Snitker, who said he's glad the ball hit the wall instead of going over it, where it might have hurt someone.

Cruz has been a StatCast darling since his debut. The shortstop made the hardest recorded assist by an infielder on July 14 when he fired the ball across the diamond at 97.8 mph.

“He’s got skills, my God,” Snitker said. “You start grading tools and it’s off the charts, you know, for a big guy. I mean, that’s going to be fun to watch.”

