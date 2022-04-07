One more historic first for Tom Watson at the Masters

Even if it meant entering another phase of his golfing life. It's a phase Watson, who won at Augusta in 1977 and again in 1981 and nearly pulled off a stunner in the 2009 British Open in Turnberry at age 58 before ultimately losing to Stewart Cink in a playoff, long ago came to terms with.

“I guess it’s a culmination of kind of the process,” he said. “I had a pretty good career. Not like (Player and Nicklaus), but I had a pretty good career. Just kind of the culmination of it.”

Watson took over the honor for Lee Elder, the first Black player at the Masters who died last fall. Watson, with 72 next to his name on the standard-bearer at the first tee, took a moment before teeing off and considered how things have come full circle.

He'd made it a point from the time he made his Masters debut as a 20-year-old amateur in 1970 to find his way to the first tee box early Thursday morning through the years to catch the men who helped define the sport. Freddy McLeod and Jock Hutchison. Sam Snead and Byron Nelson. Gene Sarazen and Arnold Palmer. Player and Nicklaus. And now, Watson.

“I'm very humbled to be a part of it,” Watson said.

Well, up to a point anyway. Watson couldn't help but have a little fun when he, Player and Nicklaus were asked who put together the longest drive.

“Oh, come on," said Watson, who is considerably younger than the 82-year-old Nicklaus and the 86-year-old Player.

While Nicklaus admitted he was the shortest, by his estimate “Gary and Tom were pretty close probably.”

A guesstimate that didn't sit well with Nicklaus' rival turned friend.

“Oh, I got (Player) by 50 (yards)!” Watson said with a laugh.

___

Caption Tom Watson hits his tee shot during the honorary starter ceremony before the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel