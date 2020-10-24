One killed in shooting by Border Patrol agent in Texas

Border Patrol agents, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and the Webb County constable's office had stopped a semi in Laredo Friday and found several people inside the trailer, according to a statement from Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Rick Pauza..

Another semi then arrived at the scene, according to a statement, and law officers identified themselves and were approaching the tractor-trailer when the driver began moving in reverse, pinning a Border Patrol agent against another vehicle.