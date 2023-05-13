X

One dead after reported tornado in south Texas near U.S.-Mexico border

Nation & World
35 minutes ago
Authorities say one person is dead following a reported tornado in south Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead following a reported tornado early Saturday morning in south Texas near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez reported one person killed when the storm struck the unincorporated community of Laguna Heights about 4 a.m. Saturday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Angelica Soria in Brownsville.

Police referred questions to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, which declined to comment.

Cameron County Emergency Management officials did not return a phone call for comment.

Soria said a weather service investigator was assessing damage to confirm if the damage and death were caused by a tornado.

The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado that caused damage but no reported deaths,

In Other News
1
North Carolina governor vetoes abortion limits, launches override...
2
Campaigning in Turkey's pivotal elections ends, voting nears
3
Pakistan prime minister says those involved in violence of Khan...
4
In debt ceiling standoff, COVID era of big spending gives way to new...
5
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top