Once neutral Sweden seeks NATO membership in historic shift

Speaking to a Russian-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states, Putin said Moscow “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland as they apply for NATO membership, but that “the expansion of military infrastructure onto this territory will of course give rise to our reaction in response."

Andersson, who leads the center-left Social Democrats, said Sweden would hand in its NATO application jointly with Finland. Flanked by opposition leader Ulf Kristersson, Andersson said her government also was preparing a bill that would allow Sweden to receive military assistance from other nations in case of an attack.

“The Russian leadership thought they could bully Ukraine and deny them and other countries self-determination," Kristersson said. “They thought they could scare Sweden and Finland and drive a wedge between us and our neighbors and allies. They were wrong.”

Once a regional military power, Sweden has avoided military alliances since the end of the Napoleonic Wars. Like Finland it remained neutral throughout the Cold War, but formed closer relations with NATO after the 1991 Soviet collapse. They no longer see themselves as neutral after joining the European Union in 1995, but have remained nonaligned militarily until now.

After being firmly against NATO membership for decades, public opinion in both countries shifted following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, with record levels of support for joining the alliance. The Swedish and Finnish governments swiftly initiated discussions across political parties about NATO membership and reaching out the U.S., Britain, Germany and other NATO countries for their support.

On Sunday, Andersson's party reversed their long-standing position that Sweden must remain nonaligned, giving NATO membership overwhelming support in Parliament. Only the small Left and Green parties objected when the issue was discussed by lawmakers on Monday.

Left Party leader Nooshi Dadgostar, whose calls for a referendum on the matter were dismissed by the government, said joining NATO would raise tensions in the Baltic Sea region.

“It does not help Ukraine,” she said.

Andersson said Sweden would make clear it doesn't want nuclear weapons or permanent NATO bases on its soil — similar conditions as neighboring Norway and Denmark insisted on when the alliance was formed after World War II.

During a visit to Helsinki on Monday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said that there is “very significant” support in Congress for welcoming Finland and Sweden to the alliance and that he expects ratification before the August recess.

In a joint statement, Nordic NATO members Norway, Denmark and Iceland said they were ready to assist Finland and Sweden "with all necessary means” during the application process.

However, all 30 current NATO members must agree to let the Nordic neighbors in the door.

Turkey voiced some objections last week, accusing the two countries of supporting Kurdish militants and others whom Turkey considers to be terrorists.

Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told public broadcaster SVT that a Swedish delegation would be sent to Ankara to discuss the issue.

___ Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark, contributed to this report.

Caption Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Sweden's lawmakers debate about applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery

Caption Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson receives media attention prior to the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Sweden's lawmakers debate about applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery

Caption A small group of people demonstrate against Sweden applying for membership in NATO, outside the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, May 16, 2022, as the Swedish Parliament debate the matter. (Lars Schröder/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Lars Schröder

Caption Sweden's Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist arrives for the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Sweden's lawmakers debate about applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery

Caption Foreign Minister Ann Linde, left, and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson attend the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for NATO membership, in Stockholm, Monday, May 16, 2022. Sweden's lawmakers debate about applying for NATO membership, paving the way for a historic expansion of the alliance that could deal a serious blow to Russia. (Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Henrik Montgomery

Caption President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, right, shares a word with and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, left, and Senator Susan Collins, center, after their meeting the President's official residence Mantyniemi in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Roni Rekomaa

Caption President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, left, shares a word with and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after their meeting the President's official residence Mantyniemi in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Roni Rekomaa

Caption President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, left, shares a word with and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after their meeting the President's official residence Mantyniemi in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, May 16, 2022. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) Credit: Roni Rekomaa

Caption U.S. Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell, center, and from left, Susan Collins, John Cornyn and John Barrasso prepare to meet with Swedish media at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm after a meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Minister of Defense Peter Hultqvist on Sunday, May 15, 2022. McConnell said Sunday that Finland and Sweden would be "important additions" to NATO as he led a delegation of GOP senators to the region in a show of support against Russia's aggression. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Credit: Anders Wiklund