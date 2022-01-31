On to the Super Bowl: Bengals stun Chiefs with comeback

Cincinnati, winner of the AFC North, hadn’t won a postseason game since 1991 before beating Las Vegas, then earned a road victory in the playoffs for the first time in franchise history when it eliminated top-seeded Tennessee. The AFC West champion Chiefs routed Pittsburgh and then won a classic in overtime against Buffalo to get to their fourth consecutive conference title game.

On Sunday, Burrow led them back and McPherson, making like a 10-year veteran, kicked four field goals in the game, including the winner after Vonn Bell's interception of Patrick Mahomes on the opening series of overtime got Cincinnati the ball.

“We’ve been a second-half team all year," said Burrow, who missed six games in 2020 with a knee injury. "You don’t really want to be that way, but that’s kind of how it’s worked out. Our defense really stepped up in the second half and on offense we made plays when we had to. ... It was just a great overall team effort.”

The other 18-point rally in the AFC championship game came in the 2006 season when Indianapolis beat New England 36-34. Burrow can take note that the quarterbacks in that contest were Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

“We’ve overcome a lot of deficits this year," coach Zac Taylor said. "We always believe in all three of our phases. Everyone stepped up. We’re not done yet.”

Caption Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) kicks a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell, left, intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) as Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) defends during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) celebrates after scoring on a 41-yard touchdown reception during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) runs from Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tershawn Wharton (98) during a 41-yard touchdown reception in the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass to running back Jerick McKinnon (1) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, after catching a 3-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Kansas City Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) celebrates during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Credit: Ed Zurga

Caption Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs from Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates, right, after catching a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya