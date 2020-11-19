On thin ice: Dutch speedskating race under threat from virus

“The moment the measures are relaxed, the situation will be reassessed,” the organizers said.

“If there is enough ice and it is possible in relation to corona measures, the board can organize an 11 Towns Tour in 48 hours."

The approximately 30,000 members of the Royal Association of the 11 Towns Tour are the only skaters allowed to participate in the race. A small group of elite racers competes for the victory, while thousands more follow at a more leisurely pace.

Just the prospect of the race happening sends the Netherlands into a speedskating frenzy and if it goes ahead, it would likely draw hundreds of thousands of people to Friesland to stand shivering on the banks of the windswept region's waterways to cheer on the skaters.

That was part of the reason for organizers deciding it is not possible to hold the event with social distancing measures in place.

“The board believes is is not responsible to organize an event that will attract hundreds of thousands of people, with all the possible consequences for infections,” organizers said. “Finally, the 11 Towns Tour places a large stain on hospitals and medical support. The board believes that also is not responsible given the great strain this sector is currently experiencing.”

Olympic champion speedskater Sven Kramer said he understood the decision.

"In some ways it's very logical,” he told national broadcaster NOS. “For the speedskating Netherlands of course, it's a shame. But at the end of the day, there are more important things.”