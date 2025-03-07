On the Paris runway, Kenzo’s punk revival puts a British spin on streetwear

PARIS (AP) — Kenzo’s latest evolution at Paris Fashion Week on Friday traded its signature jungle prints for something sharper: punk-infused tailoring, underground energy, and a touch of British irreverence.

For its first dedicated women’s show in eight years, the LVMH-owned house embraced a rebellious streak. Shawl-collared tuxedo jackets melted into kimono shapes, harem pants slouched low, and lingerie peeked from waistbands. The soundtrack? Sex Pistols, Patti Smith and Blondie — setting the mood for a collection that felt more East London than Parisian cool.