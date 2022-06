On the hook: Angels' Trout still fantasy commish, for now

This week, Pham added another strange twist when he said Trout ran their football loop.

“Trout did a terrible job, man,” Pham told The Cincinnati Enquirer. “Trout is the worst commissioner in fantasy sports.”

Trout, a noted Philadelphia Eagles fan, said he’s tried to tamp down the beef.

“I talked to Tommy, I talked to Joc, everybody that was part of it,” Trout said before the Angels played at Yankee Stadium. “Just passionate about fantasy football.”

Pederson claimed Pham blamed him for cheating by making an illegal move with an injured reserve spot, costing the Reds player significant money.

Trout said he wasn’t going to referee that one in public.

“It’s in the past,” the three-time AL MVP said, adding, “it’s a legendary fantasy football league, for sure.”

“It’s just one of those things, everybody’s competitive. Everybody loves fantasy football. Who doesn’t?” he said.

___

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) runs to the dugout after scoring off of a single hit by Jared Walsh during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tommy Pham, left, watches his home run in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) Credit: Paul Vernon