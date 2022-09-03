On "National Cinema Day," movie tickets are just $3

But that trails 2019 totals by about 20% as exhibitors have had about 30% fewer wide releases this year. Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, cited the scant supply of major new releases in confirming recent discussions of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing.

Organizers of National Cinema Day described the event as a trial that could become an annual fixture. While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, in an Aug. 28 statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

