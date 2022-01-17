On MLK Day, Biden says Americans must commit to King's work

King's eldest son criticized Biden and Congress as a whole on Monday for failing to pass voting rights legislation, even as 19 Republican-led states have made it harder to vote in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims about election-rigging.

“You were successful with infrastructure, which is a great thing -- but we need you to use that same energy to ensure that all Americans have the same unencumbered right to vote,” Martin Luther King III said.

Senate Republicans remain unified in opposition to the Democrats’ voting bills. Biden described their stonewalling as part of “a true attack on our democracy, from the Jan. 6 insurrection to the onslaught of Republican anti-voting laws in an number of states.”

“It’s no longer just about who gets to vote. It’s about who gets to count the vote. And whether your vote counts at all. It’s about two insidious things: voter suppression and election subversion,” Biden said.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate's Black Republican, countered with a series of King Day-themed videos he said would emphasize positive developments on civil rights. Scott sidestepped criticism about GOP actions and accused Democrats of labeling his party members as racists.

"To compare or conflate people who oppose his positions as being racists and traitors to the country is not only insulting and infuriating, it's dead wrong," Scott told The Associated Press.

Warnock, now running for reelection as Georgia's first Black senator, said in his speech to the sparse crowd at Ebenezer that “everybody loves Dr. King, they just don’t always love what he represents."

“Let the word go forth, you can not remember Dr. King and dismember his legacy at the same time,” Warnock said. “If you will speak his name you have to stand up for voting rights, you have to stand up on behalf of the poor and the oppressed and the disenfranchised.”

King, who delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, considered racial equality inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war. His insistence on nonviolent protest continues to influence activists pushing for civil rights and social change.

The U.S. economy “has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or, really, for any American of color,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech delivered Monday, one of many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day.

Yellen referred to King’s famous speech in remarks she recorded for delivery at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network breakfast in Washington, noting the financial metaphor he used when describing the founding fathers’ promises of equality.

King said on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial that “America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned.” He called it ”a bad check, a check which has come back marked insufficient funds. But we refuse to believe the bank of justice is bankrupt!”

“It is compelling rhetoric, but I also think Dr. King knew it was a more than a metaphor. He knew that economic injustice was bound up in the larger injustice he fought against. From Reconstruction, to Jim Crow, to the present day, our economy has never worked fairly for Black Americans – or, really, for any American of color,” Yellen said.

She said the Biden administration has sought to ensure that no economic institution fails to work for people of color. Equity was built into the American Rescue Plan so that communities of color would get pandemic relief, and Treasury is injecting $9 billion into Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions traditionally poorly served by the financial sector.

“There is still much more work Treasury needs to do to narrow the racial wealth divide,” she said.

Atlanta's planned events also included a march, a rally and a voter registration drive by the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and Youth Service America.

Caption FILE - Flowers lay in front of the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. The annual Martin Luther King Jr. service is set to be held at his old congregation in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp, File) Credit: Branden Camp Caption FILE - Flowers lay in front of the birthplace of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Jan. 18, 2021, in Atlanta. The annual Martin Luther King Jr. service is set to be held at his old congregation in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp, File) Credit: Branden Camp Credit: Branden Camp

Caption Shelby Batch, 12, of California, clears snow from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremonies scheduled for the site on Monday, to mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday, have been canceled because of the weather. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Caption Shelby Batch, 12, of California, clears snow from the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremonies scheduled for the site on Monday, to mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday, have been canceled because of the weather. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption Visitors look to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as snow falls in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremonies scheduled for the site on Monday, to mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday, have been canceled because of the weather. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Caption Visitors look to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as snow falls in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremonies scheduled for the site on Monday, to mark the Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday, have been canceled because of the weather. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The U.S. economy “has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or, really, for any American of color,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech delivered Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 one of many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The U.S. economy “has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or, really, for any American of color,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech delivered Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 one of many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Snow covers the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremonies scheduled for the site on Monday, to mark the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday, have been canceled because of the weather. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Caption Snow covers the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Ceremonies scheduled for the site on Monday, to mark the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday, have been canceled because of the weather. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption Sculptor Max Zuleta assembles an ice sculpture of Martin Luther King Jr. prior to a ceremony where the last few blocks of what was 3rd Street downtown that have been renamed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at its intersection with W. Wisconsin Ave. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wis. The 1400 pound ice sculpture took 14 hours to create, which is longer than normal, because the face had to be specific to King. He is from Franksville, Wis. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Mark Hoffman Caption Sculptor Max Zuleta assembles an ice sculpture of Martin Luther King Jr. prior to a ceremony where the last few blocks of what was 3rd Street downtown that have been renamed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at its intersection with W. Wisconsin Ave. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wis. The 1400 pound ice sculpture took 14 hours to create, which is longer than normal, because the face had to be specific to King. He is from Franksville, Wis. (Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Mark Hoffman Credit: Mark Hoffman

Caption FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand together at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as they arrive to attend an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of memorial in Washington, Oct. 21, 2021. Harris is capping off a controversial first year in office, creating history as the first woman of color in her position while fending off criticism and complaints over her focus and agenda. While she’s sought to make the office her own, Harris has struggled at times with the constraints of a global pandemic and the realities of a role focused squarely on promoting the president. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Caption FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand together at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial as they arrive to attend an event marking the 10th anniversary of the dedication of memorial in Washington, Oct. 21, 2021. Harris is capping off a controversial first year in office, creating history as the first woman of color in her position while fending off criticism and complaints over her focus and agenda. While she’s sought to make the office her own, Harris has struggled at times with the constraints of a global pandemic and the realities of a role focused squarely on promoting the president. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks to lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021. The U.S. economy “has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or, really, for any American of color,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech delivered Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 one of many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, file) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Caption Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks to lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 1, 2021. The U.S. economy “has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or, really, for any American of color,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech delivered Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 one of many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, file) Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Credit: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades