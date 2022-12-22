On a roll: Croatia set for new currency, borderless travel

But not all Croats are so excited by the upcoming changes, especially the phasing out of their outgoing currency.

Some are sentimental about the kuna, which was introduced to secure monetary autonomy after Croatia’s split from the former Yugoslavia and a 1991-95 war.

“The kuna was a symbol of Croatia’s independence. We were all attached to it, so it will be a bit hard to get over its disappearance," Vladislav Studar, a veteran of the war between the forces of Croatia's government and those loyal to the Serb-controlled Yugoslav army. "But what can we do? Life goes on,”

Stela Roso, a Zagreb resident, agreed: “It is a bit sad that we will no longer use the kuna because it was unique to our country, but in practical terms, (the currency switch) will make no difference to me.”

Croatia joined the EU in 2013, the last time the country admitted a new member nation. To adopt the euro, the country had to fulfill a set of strict economic conditions, including having a stable exchange rate, controlled inflation and sound public spending.

After EU finance ministers gave Croatia the green light in July to join the eurozone, the country’s central bank had to make extensive preparations.

“We secured the (euro) banknotes for front-loading and the full volume needed for next year, and we are almost done minting the needed 600 million coins. around 93% of that number has already been minted,” said Tihomir Mavricek, the executive director of the Croatian National Bank's cash department.

“Since mid-August to the end of November, the amount of the kuna in circulation dropped by 12 billion, equivalent to about 1.7 billion euros, so we have around two-thirds, or some 22 billion kuna, left to phase out,” he added.

The Croatian kuna and the euro will be in dual use for cash payments for only 14 days, but as people enjoy post-holiday sales in January, they will receive only euros in change.

Mavricek described the adoption of a new national currency as “a major monetary reform and a massive logistical undertaking.”

“We are aware that we are switching to a new currency, and clearly there will be some (cash) payment hiccups, especially in the first two weeks, but that will quickly normalize,” he said.

An aggressive public awareness campaign has accompanied the behind-the-scenes technical work. All Croatian households received an instruction manual about the currency switch.

The comparable cost in euros was added to the prices of products sold in Croatia during the first week of September.

“I think the switchover will go smoothly because we have been using the euros before, we exchanged the kunas for the euros, we held savings accounts in euros," Ivanka Boljkovac, a Crotian opera singer, said. "We will get used to (euros) just as we got used to all other changes.”

Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade contributed.

