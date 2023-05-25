On 3rd anniversary of George Floyd's death, Biden stops GOP-led effort to block DC police reform law

Still, Congress has not regularly used its power to repeal - until this year. Biden’s signature two months ago marked the first time in more than three decades that Congress nullified the capital city’s laws through the disapproval process — and reflected a shift in the long-held Democratic position that the federal government should let D.C. govern itself.

The earlier bill was an overhaul to the District of Columbia's criminal code. It hasn’t been updated substantially since it was first drafted in 1901 - though Black people have been disproportionately affected by the criminal laws, similar to many other cities.

The revisions would have redefined some crimes, changed criminal justice policies and reworked how sentences should be handed down after convictions. It also would have done away with mandatory minimum sentences for many crimes and would have reduced the maximum penalties for burglary, carjacking and robbery.

The Senate approved the House bill that sought to overturn the criminal code changes. Biden signed that resolution, ultimately blocking the D.C. law. The president and members of both parties expressed concern about rising violent crime rates in cities nationwide and said the revisions could lead to rising crime.

In D.C., homicides in the city had risen for four years straight before they dropped around 10% in 2022. The 2021 murder count of 227 was the highest since 2003.

The Senate also voted to overturn the District of Columbia law enacted last year to improve police accountability, after six Democrats voted for the GOP-led resolution. But this time, Biden wasn't on board.

“It is a core policy of this administration to provide law enforcement the resources they need for effective accountability and community policing," Karine Jean-Pierre said.

And Biden, in a statement, also offered condolences to the family of George Floyd, whose death sparked anew protests over police killings of Black people, and calls to reform law enforcement nationwide.

“George Floyd’s murder exposed for many what Black and brown communities have long known and experienced -- that we must make a whole of society commitment to ensure that our nation lives up to its founding promise of fair and impartial justice for all under the law," he said.

