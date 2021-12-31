Omicron's New Year's cocktail: Sorrow, fear, hope for 2022

In Paris, officials canceled the fireworks amid surging infections and reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing outdoors, an obligation followed by the majority of people who milled about on the Champs-Elysées as the final hours of 2021 ticked away.

In Berlin, police urged people not to gather near the Brandenburg Gate, where a concert was staged without a live audience. In Madrid, authorities allowed only 7,000 people into the city's Puerta del Sol downtown square, a venue traditionally hosting some 20,000 revelers.

In the United States, officials took a mixed approach to the year-end revelry: nixing the audience at a countdown concert in Los Angeles, scaling it back in New York yet going full speed ahead in Las Vegas, where 300,000 people were expected for a fireworks show on the strip.

President Joe Biden noted the losses and uncertainty caused by the pandemic but said: “We’re persevering. We’re recovering.”

“Back to work. Back to school. Back to joy,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter. “That’s how we made it through this year. And how we’ll embrace the next. Together.”

In New York, officials planned to allow just 15,000 people — vaccinated and masked — inside the perimeter around Times Square, a sliver of the 1 million that typically squeeze in to watch the famed ball drop. Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio, defending the event, said people need to see that New York is open for business.

Yet by Thursday, rapper LL Cool J had dropped out of the New York telecast after a positive COVID-19 test and restaurant owners battered by staffing shortages and omicron cancelations throughout the holiday season struggled to stay open.

“I’m really scared for our industry,” said New York restaurateur David Rabin, who watched reservations and party bookings disappear this month. “No one made any money in December. The fact they may have a good night tonight, it has no impact.”

Airlines also struggled as the year came to a close, canceling thousands of flights after the virus struck flight crews and other personnel and amid bad weather.

The pandemic game-changer of 2021 — vaccinations — continued apace. Pakistan said it had fully vaccinated 70 million of its 220 million people this year and Britain said it met its goal of offering a vaccine booster shot to all adults by Friday.

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin mourned the dead, praised Russians for their strength in difficult times and soberly warned that the pandemic “isn’t retreating yet.” Russia's virus task force has reported 308,860 COVID-19 deaths but its state statistics agency says the death toll has been more than double that.

“I would like to express words of sincere support to all those who lost their dear ones," Putin said in a televised address broadcast just before midnight in each of Russia’s 11 time zones.

Elsewhere, the venue that many chose for New Year's celebrations was the same place they became overly familiarly with during lockdowns: their homes.

Pope Francis also canceled his New Year’s Eve tradition of visiting the life-sized manger set up in St. Peter’s Square, again to avoid a crowd. In an unusual move for Francis, the 85-year-old pontiff donned a surgical mask for a Vespers service of prayer and hymns Friday evening as he sat in an armchair. But he also delivered a homily standing and unmasked.

“A sense of being lost has grown in the world during the pandemic,’’ Francis told the faithful in St. Peter’s Basilica.

France, Britain, Portugal and Australia were among countries that set new records for COVID-19 infections as 2021 gave way to 2022. Still, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed hope as he gave the last New Year's address of his current term.

“Perhaps 2022 will be the year we come out of the epidemic — I want to believe that with you — the year where we will be able to see the exit from this day without end," Macron said as he urged the unvaccinated to get the jab.

France's unprecedented 232,200 new cases Friday marked its third day running above the 200,000 mark. The U.K. was close behind, with 189,846 new cases, also a record. In London, officials said as many as 1 in 15 people were infected with the virus in the week before Christmas. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the U.K. rose 68% in the last week, to the highest levels since February.

Yet boisterous New Year’s Eve celebrations kicked off in the Serbian capital of Belgrade where, unlike elsewhere in Europe, mass gatherings were allowed despite fears of the omicron variant. One medical expert predicted that Serbia will see thousands of new COVID-19 infections after the holidays.

At Expo 2020, the sprawling world’s fair outside Dubai, 26-year-old tourist Lujain Orfi prepared to throw caution to the wind on New Year’s Eve — her first time ever outside Saudi Arabia, where she lives in the holy city of Medina.

“If you don’t celebrate, life will pass you by,” she said. “I’m healthy and took two (vaccine) doses. We just have to enjoy.”

Australia went ahead with its celebrations despite reporting a record 32,000 new cases. Thousands of fireworks lit up the sky over Sydney's Harbor Bridge and Opera House at midnight. Yet the crowds were far smaller than in pre-pandemic years.

In Japan, writer Naoki Matsuzawa said he would spend the next few days cooking and delivering food to the elderly because some stores would be closed. He said vaccinations had made people less anxious about the pandemic, despite the new variant.

“A numbness has set in, and we are no longer overly afraid," said Matsuzawa, who lives in Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo. "Some of us are starting to take for granted that it won’t happen to me.”

South Korean authorities closed many beaches and other tourist attractions along the east coast, which usually swarm with people hoping to catch the year's first sunrise.

In India, millions of people rang in the new year from their homes, with nighttime curfews and other restrictions taking the fizz out of celebrations in New Delhi, Mumbai and other large cities.

In mainland China, the Shanghai government canceled an annual light show along the Huangpu River that usually draws hundreds of thousands of spectators. There were no plans for public festivities in Beijing, where popular temples have been closed or had limited access since mid-December.

In the Philippines, a powerful typhoon two weeks ago wiped out basic necessities for tens of thousands of people ahead of New Year’s Eve. More than 400 were killed by Typhoon Rai and at least 82 remain missing.

Leahmer Singson, a 17-year-old mother, lost her home to a fire last month, and then the typhoon blew away her temporary wooden shack in Cebu city. She will welcome the new year with her husband, who works in a glass and aluminum factory, and her 1-year-old baby in a ramshackle tent in a clearing where hundreds of other families erected small tents from debris, rice sacks and tarpaulins.

Asked what she wants for the new year, Singson had a simple wish: “I hope we won’t get sick.”

__

Perry reported from Wellington, New Zealand.

___

Associated Press reporters Daniel Cole in Marseille; Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow; Frances D’Emilio in Rome; Sylvia Hui in London; Darko Vojinovic in Belgrade, Serbia; Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo; Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea; Ashok Sharma in New Delhi; Niniek Karmini and Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia; Hau Dinh in Hanoi, Vietnam; Zen Soo in Hong Kong; Tassanee Vejpongsa in Bangkok; Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Maryclaire Dale in Philadelphia; and AP researcher Chen Si in Shanghai contributed to this report.

Caption Indians, wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, hold the cutouts to welcome 2022 on New Year’s Eve in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Credit: Ajit Solanki Caption Indians, wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, hold the cutouts to welcome 2022 on New Year’s Eve in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Credit: Ajit Solanki Credit: Ajit Solanki

Caption Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Sydney, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Dean Lewins Caption Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's Eve celebrations begin in Sydney, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Dean Lewins Credit: Dean Lewins

Caption Workers of a political party and others cheer in front of a huge kite to welcome 2022 on New Year’s Eve in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Credit: Ajit Solanki Caption Workers of a political party and others cheer in front of a huge kite to welcome 2022 on New Year’s Eve in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Credit: Ajit Solanki Credit: Ajit Solanki

Caption Pope Francis waves as he arrives to celebrate a new year's eve vespers Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Caption Pope Francis waves as he arrives to celebrate a new year's eve vespers Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

Caption Nurses perform timed breathing exercises on a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Paris region health authorities have instructed hospitals to cancel more non-urgent medical procedures to free up intensive-care beds for the growing influx of people gravely sick with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Caption Nurses perform timed breathing exercises on a COVID-19 patient on a ventilator in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Paris region health authorities have instructed hospitals to cancel more non-urgent medical procedures to free up intensive-care beds for the growing influx of people gravely sick with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption A security guard holds up a sign indicating that there is no countdown event at the famed Shibuya scramble crossing, a popular location for New Year's Eve gathering Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Tokyo as people gather to celebrate New Year's eve. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Credit: Kiichiro Sato Caption A security guard holds up a sign indicating that there is no countdown event at the famed Shibuya scramble crossing, a popular location for New Year's Eve gathering Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Tokyo as people gather to celebrate New Year's eve. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato) Credit: Kiichiro Sato Credit: Kiichiro Sato

Caption Nurses enjoy a new year's cake during a break in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Caption Nurses enjoy a new year's cake during a break in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at the la Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn) Credit: Wason Wanichakorn Caption Fireworks explode over the Chao Phraya River during New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn) Credit: Wason Wanichakorn Credit: Wason Wanichakorn

Caption A visitor wearing a face mask poses for a photo in front of an illuminated decorations on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A visitor wearing a face mask poses for a photo in front of an illuminated decorations on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption Attendees at an event that coincided with the New Year Eve cheer as fake snow from a foam machine is blown overhead in Beijing, China, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Attendees at an event that coincided with the New Year Eve cheer as fake snow from a foam machine is blown overhead in Beijing, China, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A man looks at the decorations for the coming 2022 Year on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Caption A man looks at the decorations for the coming 2022 Year on New Year's Eve in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption The Smoke Squadron flies over a Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on New Year's eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Residents and tourists prepare to party and watch a fireworks display marking the end of 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Caption The Smoke Squadron flies over a Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on New Year's eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Residents and tourists prepare to party and watch a fireworks display marking the end of 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado) Credit: Bruna Prado Credit: Bruna Prado

Caption A Palestinian woman takes photos of her children near the beach on the last day of the year and New Year's celebrations, in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Caption A Palestinian woman takes photos of her children near the beach on the last day of the year and New Year's celebrations, in Gaza City, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Credit: Adel Hana

Caption Crowds of people celebrate the New Year around the Christmas tree with the St. Sofia Cathedral in the background in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Despite of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, a lot of Ukrainians enjoy outdoor New Year events, often ignoring protective measures. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Caption Crowds of people celebrate the New Year around the Christmas tree with the St. Sofia Cathedral in the background in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Despite of COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, a lot of Ukrainians enjoy outdoor New Year events, often ignoring protective measures. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Caption People celebrate during a New Year's Eve concert in Hong Kong Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Caption People celebrate during a New Year's Eve concert in Hong Kong Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu