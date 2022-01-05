Omicron variant fuels record number of infections in Croatia

Croatia's neighbor Slovenia on Wednesday reported a seven-week high of 4,068 cases for the past 24 hours in what the official STA news agency described as a new wave fueled by Omicron.

In Montenegro, some doctors criticized lack of respect for measures such as mandatory face masks and recommendations to avoid gatherings during the holiday period. Last week, Montenegro tightened virus rules after cases started to rise, including limited working hours of bars and a ban on any gatherings.

In Serbia, long lines have formed outside COVID-19 medical centers as infections started to soar following New Year's celebrations with open air concerts and packed bars, restaurants and clubs.

Experts have warned that new cases could reach “dramatic” figures in the coming days because of the omicron variant and disrespect for COVID-19 rules. The state RTS television quoted unnamed health ministry officials as saying that “this is just the beginning of a new wave that apparently is going to be very hard.”

Serbia and most countries of Central and Eastern Europe have about 50% of the population fully vaccinated, which is far lower than the European Union average.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic