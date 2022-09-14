Olympics medalist Tommie Smith is up for National Book Award

The National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, released lists of 10 in the categories of young people's literature and literature in translation. Later in the week, the foundation will announce long lists for poetry, nonfiction and fiction.

Tokarczuk's “The Books of Jacob,” translated from the Polish by Jenny Croft, was cited for literature in translation, which also included a previous National Book Award winner, Yoko Tawada, whose “Scattered All Over the Earth” was translated from the Japanese by Margaret Mitsutani. Nominees also included Mohammed Hasan Alwan's “Ibn Arabi’s Small Death," translated from the Arabic by William M. Hutchins; Shahriar Mandanipour's ”Seasons of Purgatory," translated from the Persian by Sara Khalili; Mónica Ojeda's “Jawbone,” translated from the Spanish by Sarah Booker, and Olga Ravn's “The Employees,” translated from the Danish by Martin Aitken.