Olympic volunteers strive to tell their earthquake stories

Another volunteer, Mieko Onuma, wants to return the favor to all those who supported the reconstruction by sharing her experience with Japanese visitors to Miyagi at a storytelling center set up near a shuttle bus station.

“When the disaster happened, I was working as a teacher at an elementary school. I feel a sense of duty to tell what happened that day, so I tell my stories here,” said Onuma.

Toshihiro Umeki, 14, came to see the soccer games with his father, but also joined Okuma’s storytelling session.

“Back then I was 5 years old, so I barely remember the disaster. So it wasn’t like recalling back my memories but rather learning new things,” said Umeki. “There were so many shocking things I didn’t know.”

On March 11, 2011, the magnitude 9.0 quake sent a tsunami that triggered meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. The disaster heavily damaged coastal neighborhoods and took more than 18,000 lives in all, with around 10,000 people killed in Miyagi prefecture.

Muramatsu said he observed hundreds of dead bodies being cleaned after their recovery from the ocean, then carried to the gymnasium.

Being exposed to such scenes every day and hearing about the deaths of his friends, Muramatsu said he felt there was no line between life and death. What motivated him to stay alive was the daily conversations with foreign rescuer workers, who helped lift people's spirits with a joke or a kind word.

“I want to pass on the message to the next generation that we have received so much support from overseas, and we shall never forget that support,” Muramatsu said.

Olympic volunteer Atsushi Muramatsu poses for a photo in front of Sekisui Heim Super Arena, which was used as a morgue after the 2011 earthquake, also known as the Great East Japan Earthquake, in Rifu, Japan, Thursday, July 29, 2021. The arena is situated next to Miyagi Stadium, which is used for soccer matches during the 2020 Summer Olympics, where he is serving as a volunteer. Muramatsu has made business-card size flyers to express gratitude for support from overseas. He plans to hand them out to foreign media. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Credit: Chisato Tanaka

Olympic volunteer Atsushi Muramatsu shows photos of Russian rescuers he took at Sekisui Heim Super Arena on March 18, 2011, when it was used as a morgue following a devastating March 2011 earthquake, during an interview with The Associated Press in Rifu, Japan, Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics was billed as the “Recovery and Reconstruction Games,” with the torch relay starting in disaster-hit Fukushima and several events held in Fukushima and Miyagi. However, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted opportunities to showcase the region’s restoration to foreign spectators. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Credit: Chisato Tanaka

Olympic volunteer Atsushi Muramatsu shows business-card size flyers to express gratitude for support from overseas, during an interview with The Associated Press in Rifu, Japan, Thursday, July 29, 2021. He made the flyers to hand out to foreign media covering the 2020 Summer Olympics at Miyagi Stadium, where he is serving as a volunteer. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Credit: Chisato Tanaka

This photo shows Sekisui Heim Super Arena, which was used as a morgue after the 2011 earthquake, also known as the Great East Japan Earthquake, in Rifu, Japan, Thursday, July 29, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics was billed as the “Recovery and Reconstruction Games,” with the torch relay starting in disaster-hit Fukushima and several events held in Fukushima and Miyagi. However, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted opportunities to showcase the region’s restoration to foreign spectators. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Credit: Chisato Tanaka

Olympic volunteer Mieko Onuma talks about her experiences of the 2011 earthquake, also known as the Great East Japan Earthquake, at Tohoku Fukushi University in Sendai, Japan, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics was billed as the “Recovery and Reconstruction Games,” with the torch relay starting in disaster-hit Fukushima and several events held in Fukushima and Miyagi. However, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted opportunities to showcase the region’s restoration to foreign spectators. (AP Photo/Chisato Tanaka) Credit: Chisato Tanaka Credit: Chisato Tanaka