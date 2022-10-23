Olympic GS champion Odermatt dominates ski WCup opener

With both Odermatt and Kristoffersen sponsored by Red Bull, the result marked a successful race for the energy drink brand, a day after its co-founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz died at age 78.

“I hope I have given him something to take along,” Odermatt said.

Odermatt won the sport's biggest prize with a massive 467-point lead over Norwegian speed specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde last season.

While he is widely expected to successfully defend his title, Odermatt tried to downplay his dominance.

“I see a lot of competitors for the overall title. But all extra points I can earn now may help me at the end,” he said.

American skier Tommy Ford posted the fastest time in the second run to climb from 26th to sixth position. River Radamus was the leading contender for the U.S. ski team after the opening run but dropped to 26th.

The race was watched by 14,000 spectators in sunny conditions under blue skies, a day after the women’s race was canceled due to rain and wet snow.

