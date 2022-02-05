Olympic gold: Slovenia's Ursa Bogataj soars past competition

The absence of Lundby and Kramer cleared the way for the field of women that jumped on a cold night with a wind chill of minus-13 Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) as gusts made flags from participating nations flap.

Tickets are not for sale at the Beijing Olympics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but about 150,000 invited spectators are expected to attend events. About 500 of those fans were in the stands at the National Ski Jumping Center, one of the jewels at the Beijing Games.

The spectacular facility has been nicknamed Snow Ruyi after an ancient ski slope-shaped jade ornament symbolizing good fortune.

Women jumped for gold for the third time, and each Olympics has had a unique winner. Lundby, who was a dominant force in the sport, won four years ago, and Germany's Carina Vogt finished first at the inaugural Olympic ski jumping event for women at the Sochi Games in 2014.

On Saturday night, the final round was delayed by 15 minutes to give the athletes a brief break after the first round took more time than expected.

Althaus jumped 105.5 meters (346 feet) had 121.1 points in the first round. She was closely followed by a trio of Slovenians. In the end, she came up just short of gold.

Anna Hoffman, the only American woman to jump in China, finished 37th in her first Olympic appearance.

