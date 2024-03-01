Olympic commission suggests SafeSport be independent from USOPC

“We need a better long-term vision for how we organize Olympic- and Paralympic-movement sports in America,” the commission wrote as part of its conclusion. “One that ensures participants’ safety, promotes equitable access, and holds governing systems accountable through transparency and a commitment to due process.”

Currently, the SafeSport Center, which was established in 2017 to oversee sex-abuse cases in Olympic sports, receives around $20 million annually from the USOPC and its sports affiliates.

“The $20 million annually that USOPC must currently provide to SafeSport should instead be reinvested in improving conditions for our high-performance athletes so they will be less vulnerable to abuse,” the report said.

The report also published polling information, previously reported by The Associated Press, that found 25.4% of 1,752 respondents found the SafeSport Center to be “not so effective” or “not effective at all.” Another 41.4% said it was only “somewhat effective.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games