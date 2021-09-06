Olympic champs Zverev, Bencic reach US Open quarterfinals

“I think that’s maybe the last few months for me, right there,” he said.

Bencic also had her best result in a major at the U.S. Open, reaching the semifinals in 2019 in her last appearance. The 24-year-old from Switzerland is a victory away from getting back there after beating 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 7-6 (12), 6-3.

The 11th-seeded Bencic pulled out the lengthy first-set tiebreaker, then took the second set in 43 minutes — only about 20 more than the tiebreaker lasted.

“The set was so even, so I think in the tiebreak it’s always a little bit about luck,” Bencic said.

But luck doesn’t explain her results in New York, where she has reached the last eight in three of her six appearances. She was a quarterfinalist in 2014 in her debut.

Zverev's winning streak includes a victory over Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at the Olympics. The top-ranked Djokovic was in action later Monday against 20-year-old American Jenson Brooksby in the same stage where he was eliminated at last year's U.S. Open.

It was in the fourth round that Djokovic was defaulted for accidentally hitting a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball after dropping a game in his match against Pablo Carreño Busta.

Another American, No. 22 seed Reilly Opelka, was playing his fourth-round match. If both he and Brooksby won, they would be the first pair of American men to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament since Andy Roddick and John Isner in the 2011 U.S. Open.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports