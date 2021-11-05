Olympic champion ski racer Shiffrin dealing with back issue

“It’s a waiting game to be able to get back on snow at full intensity,” Shiffrin said. “Your ability to do that best skiing — you start to lose that ability again, so you have to keep touching on that highest level. And I haven’t been able to since Sölden.”

Shiffrin said this issue is different from the back injury that kept her off the World Cup slopes during last season — although she did say she thinks both are connected, in the sense that she traces any current problems related to her spine back to a fall she took when she was 9.

She will play her upcoming schedule by ear, depending on how her body progresses, but said she she does not anticipate sitting out any World Cup races she planned to run. That includes the circuit’s Nov. 27-28 stop in Killington, Vermont, which Shiffrin said she “cannot imagine skipping” (she went to school at Burke Mountain Academy in that state).

“The only thing really in question for me right now would be Lake Louise, but I really want to get there,” Shiffrin said about the Dec. 3-5 speed events in Canada. “Hopefully over the next 24 hours, it’ll start to feel like I can get out on the hill and get some good training. And once we’re there, then we’re back in business, so it shouldn’t be that big of a deal.”

And then she paused before adding: “Hopefully.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports