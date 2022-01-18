Olympic athletes urged by activists not to criticize China

“Chinese laws are very vague on the crimes they can use to prosecute people’s free speech,” Human Rights Watch researcher Yaqiu Wang said, citing potential offenses of provoking trouble or inciting subversion.

China’s treatment of its Muslim-majority Uyghur people and polices toward Tibet, Hong Kong and Taiwan have come under increased scrutiny ahead of the Olympics. China also drew criticism following the near-total disappearance from public view of tennis player Peng Shuai. She wrote in a social media post that she was sexually assaulted by a former senior member of the ruling Communist Party.

Two-time Olympic cross-country skier Noah Hoffman said he knew the United States team was now shielding its athletes from facing questions.

“That makes me upset and I am scared for their safety when they go to China,” Hoffman said. “They can speak out when they get back.”

Activists cited the cases of Peng, wrestler Navid Afkari, who was executed in Iran in 2020, and the treatment of athletes by the authoritarian regime in Belarus as examples where the IOC could have done more to protect athletes.

Amid concerns about data privacy and spying in China, some Olympic teams in Europe have also advised athletes not to take personal telephones and laptops to Beijing.

“Any person with a sane mind who hears all these things," Koehler said, "must have concerns.”

Caption A person speaks while gathering with others in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 for a protest ralley against the Olympic games in Bejing 2022. A coalition of human rights organizations is calling on German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to diplomatically boycott the Winter Olympics in and around Beijing. The World Uyghur Congress (WUC), the Society for Threatened Peoples (GfbV), the Tibet Initiative Germany (TID), the Ilham Tohti Initiative and the Association of Hongkongers in Germany e.V. cordially invited for a protest march from the Brandenburg Gate to the Foreign Office. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn