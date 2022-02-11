Olympian displays sign calling for 'No War in Ukraine'

It is possible that the International Olympic Committee could consider Heraskevych’s act a violation of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter. That rule, in part, states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”

But it also could fall into a gray area since the sign did not explicitly disrespect an opponent or criticize any political target. Heraskevych said he was not concerned about any possible repercussions.

“I hope the Olympics will (support) me in this situation. Nobody wants war," Heraskevych said.

The IOC relaxed its rule against protests before the Tokyo Games, allowing athletes to express themselves politically before competitions start — but Heraskevych’s action would likely not be covered by that because it happened at the finish line. Still, the IOC doesn’t always choose to bring a disciplinary case.

“I hope it helps ... make peace in our country," said Heraskevych, who was not a medal contender.

