Olympiakos beats Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time to win the Europa Conference League

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Olympiakos has won Greece’s first European club title, beating Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday.

Ayoub El Kaabi dived to nudge in a last-gasp goal in the second period of extra time, with fans erupting in celebration after a lengthy wait for a VAR check for offside. The Moroccan striker – the competition’s top scorer – struck in the 116th minute of the match, meeting a cross from Santiago Hezze to decide a game that had looked destined for a penalty shootout following an energetic but largely risk-free encounter at AEK Arena.