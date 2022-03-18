Oligarchs drop defamation lawsuit over Trump-Russia dossier

The United Kingdom included all three men in a round of sanctions this week, saying it was “going further and faster than ever in hitting those closest" to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Treasury Department last month sanctioned Alfa Bank and other Russian financial institutions, and the EU has sanctioned Aven and Fridman.

Alfa Bank has said that Fridman and Aven have stepped down from the board and that Khan has left the list of beneficiaries.

The oligarchs gave no explanation for the dismissal, but their lawyers said in a single-sentence filing Friday that both sides had stipulated that the court action be “dismissed with prejudice as to all claims, causes of action, and parties, with each party bearing that party’s own attorneys’ fees and costs.” A lawyer for the plaintiffs didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Joshua Levy, a lawyer for Fusion GPS and Simpson, said in a statement “that we are pleased that the plaintiffs decided to abandon their case after 4.5 years of needless litigation.”

“At core, the oligarch owners of Alfa Bank took issue with the observation that they were close to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and amassed incredible wealth as a result of that association,” the statement continued. “Official statements explaining recent economic sanctions imposed on the plaintiffs by the European Union and the UK, we believe, confirmed that truth.”

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP