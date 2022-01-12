Old Florida Keys bridge reopens to pedestrians, bicyclists

The retired “Old Seven” became a popular recreation area and appeared in several films including “True Lies,” a 1994 action-comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Wednesday’s late morning ribbon-cutting ceremony will be the crowning moment of a 30-year, $77 million agreement inked in 2013 between Monroe County, the City of Marathon and the Florida Department of Transportation. That agreement funded restoration and maintenance to preserve the iconic landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Old Seven Mile Bridge is important to the Keys, the history of the Keys and a viaduct to get to Pigeon Key,” said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi.

Restoration included structural steel and bridge joint system repairs, new decking, pedestrian and bicycle handrails and other enhancements.

Caption In this Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, drone aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, boats pass underneath the new, left, and old, right, Seven Mile bridges in the Florida Keys. The old bridge originally was part of Henry Flagler's Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that was completed in 1912. The railroad ceased operations in 1935 and was converted into a highway that opened in 1938. In 1982, construction was completed on the new Seven Mile Bridge that continues to carry motor vehicles between the South Florida mainland throughout the Keys to Key West. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) Credit: Andy Newman Caption In this Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, drone aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, boats pass underneath the new, left, and old, right, Seven Mile bridges in the Florida Keys. The old bridge originally was part of Henry Flagler's Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that was completed in 1912. The railroad ceased operations in 1935 and was converted into a highway that opened in 1938. In 1982, construction was completed on the new Seven Mile Bridge that continues to carry motor vehicles between the South Florida mainland throughout the Keys to Key West. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) Credit: Andy Newman Credit: Andy Newman

Caption This Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows the restored Old Seven Mile Bridge ready for its Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, reopening to pedestrians, bicyclists, anglers and visitors to Pigeon Key. The old bridge originally was part of Henry Flagler's Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that was completed in 1912. The railroad ceased operations in 1935 and was converted into a highway that opened in 1938. In 1982, construction was completed on a new Seven Mile Bridge that continues to carry motor vehicles between the South Florida mainland throughout the Keys to Key West. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) Credit: Andy Newman Caption This Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows the restored Old Seven Mile Bridge ready for its Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, reopening to pedestrians, bicyclists, anglers and visitors to Pigeon Key. The old bridge originally was part of Henry Flagler's Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that was completed in 1912. The railroad ceased operations in 1935 and was converted into a highway that opened in 1938. In 1982, construction was completed on a new Seven Mile Bridge that continues to carry motor vehicles between the South Florida mainland throughout the Keys to Key West. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) Credit: Andy Newman Credit: Andy Newman

Caption In this Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Kelly McKinnon, executive director of the Pigeon Key Foundation, drives a cart on the Old Seven Mile Bridge. The historic bridge has undergone a 4.25-year, $44 million restoration effort and is to reopen Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, to pedestrians, bicyclists, anglers and visitors to Pigeon Key. The old bridge originally was part of Henry Flagler's Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that was completed in 1912. The railroad ceased operations in 1935 and was converted into a highway that opened in 1938. In 1982, construction was completed on a new Seven Mile Bridge, left, that continues to carry motor vehicles between the South Florida mainland throughout the Keys to Key West. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) Credit: Andy Newman Caption In this Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Kelly McKinnon, executive director of the Pigeon Key Foundation, drives a cart on the Old Seven Mile Bridge. The historic bridge has undergone a 4.25-year, $44 million restoration effort and is to reopen Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, to pedestrians, bicyclists, anglers and visitors to Pigeon Key. The old bridge originally was part of Henry Flagler's Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad that was completed in 1912. The railroad ceased operations in 1935 and was converted into a highway that opened in 1938. In 1982, construction was completed on a new Seven Mile Bridge, left, that continues to carry motor vehicles between the South Florida mainland throughout the Keys to Key West. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP) Credit: Andy Newman Credit: Andy Newman