Old Dominion does it again, taking down the Hokies, 20-17

Watson needed two tries to make it, but tumbled in with 33 seconds left.

SLOPPY

Wells, who threw a fourth interception on a desperation pass in the final seconds, wasn't the only one with an auspicious debut for the Hokies. They were whistled for more than a dozen penalties, many of them costly.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia Tech: Wells showed ability with both his big arm and feet, bit that arm also had him overthrowing receivers by a lot, including the interception that led the ODU's first field goal. He had 34 TDs and 22 interceptions in 23 starts at Marshall and Pry will want him to get more consistent quickly.

Old Dominion: The Monarchs lone touchdown before the decisive run by Watson was a gift when the snap on a 38-yard field goal try by Virginia Tech sailed well over the holder's head and, in the scramble to recover the ball, ended with Robert Kennedy scooping it and taking it the final 25 yards.

UP NEXT Virginia Tech: The Hokies open their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at home against Boston College.

Old Dominion: The Monarchs go on the road to play at East Carolina.

