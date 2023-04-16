Oklahoma women win second straight NCAA gymnastics title

It's the top-ranked Sooners' sixth title in nine years. They finished with 198.3875 points, 0.15 ahead of Thomas and the second-ranked Gators. Audrey Davis scored a 9.900 on the floor before teammate Jordan Bowers — who soared high on a double pike — earned the event's top score of 9.950.

Thomas, a fifth-year senior, was limited to just two events due to an leg injury suffered two weeks ago in the regional round. She recorded her fifth career 10 on the vault and 28th overall to match the mark set by Jamie Dantzcher (UCLA, 2000-04) and Jenny Hansen (Kentucky, 1992-96); Hansen is the only person to win three straight all-around titles.