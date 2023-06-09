X

Oklahoma wins third straight Women's College World Series title, extends record win streak to 53

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By CLIFF BRUNT, Associated Press
5 minutes ago
Jordy Bahl threw three innings of perfect relief and Oklahoma won its third straight Women’s College World Series title and seventh overall, beating Florida State 3-1 for a two-game sweep

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jordy Bahl threw three innings of perfect relief and Oklahoma won its third straight Women's College World Series title and seventh overall, beating Florida State 3-1 on Thursday night for a two-game sweep.

The Sooners finished 61-1 and extended their Division I-record win streak to 53 games. They have won six titles since 2016 after getting their first in 2000, all under coach Patty Gasso.

Oklahoma's only defeat was a 4-3 loss at Baylor on Feb. 19. The Sooners set a record for win percentage and have the fewest losses of any NCAA champion. They led the nation in runs per game, earned run average and batting average.

Bahl, a sophomore from Papillion, Nebraska, did not allow an earned run in 24 2/3 innings during the WCWS. She went 4-0 with a save and became the first pitcher since 1992 to work at least 20 innings at the WCWS without allowing a run.

Cydney Sanders and Grace Lyons hit back-to-back homers off Seminoles ace Kathryn Sandercock in the fifth inning after Florida State had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney...
2
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an...
3
Louisiana governor says he intends to veto anti-LGBTQ+ bills including...
4
José Ramírez hits 3 homers to power Guardians to 10-3 win over slumping...
5
Live updates | Trump Classified Documents Indictment
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top