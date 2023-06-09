Oklahoma wins third straight Women's College World Series title, extends record win streak to 53

The Sooners finished 61-1 and extended their Division I-record win streak to 53 games. They have won six titles since 2016 after getting their first in 2000, all under coach Patty Gasso.

Oklahoma's only defeat was a 4-3 loss at Baylor on Feb. 19. The Sooners set a record for win percentage and have the fewest losses of any NCAA champion. They led the nation in runs per game, earned run average and batting average.