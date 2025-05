Oklahoma State wins its 12th NCAA men’s golf title, beating Virginia 4-1 at La Costa

Lee scored for the winning point a day after making a 6-foot par putt on the 19th hole to lift fourth-seeded Oklahoma State past Mississippi in the semifinals. The Cowboys beat Bedlam rival Oklahoma in the quarterfinals.

“It's such a great feeling,” Lee said. “I've gotten so close with these guys.”

On a cloudy afternoon with the temperature in the mid-60s, Swedish freshman Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, Gaven Lane and Ethan Fang also won matches for Oklahoma State.

“Fortunately, we have all these guys back, and we'll go to work on the next one starting tomorrow,” coach Alan Bratton said after his second title in 12 seasons.

Fahlberg-Johnsson won the opening match, beating Maxi Puregger 3 and 1. Lane, in the fourth match, gave the Cowboys their second point with a 4-and-3 victory over Paul Chang. With the championship decided with Lee's victory, Fang's match against Bryan Lee ended after 15 holes with Fang 1 up.

Ben James, the No. 4 player in the amateur world ranking, won the lone match for Virginia, topping Preston Stout 3 and 2. The Cavaliers were trying to win their first team title.

