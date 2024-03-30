Oklahoma State Patrol says it is diverting traffic after a barge hit a bridge

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Patrol said Saturday that it closed a highway south of Sallisaw after a barge struck a bridge over Arkansas River.

Troopers closed South U.S. Highway 59 after the incident and diverted traffic from the area, the state patrol said on social media. The bridge, which crosses the Arkansas River where it enters the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir, will remain closed until it could be inspected, the agency said.