Oklahoma State Patrol says it is diverting traffic after a barge hit a bridge

The Oklahoma State Patrol says it closed a highway south of Sallisaw after a barge struck a bridge over the Arkansas River
Nation & World
By Associated Press
2 minutes ago
X

SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma State Patrol said Saturday that it closed a highway south of Sallisaw after a barge struck a bridge over Arkansas River.

Troopers closed South U.S. Highway 59 after the incident and diverted traffic from the area, the state patrol said on social media. The bridge, which crosses the Arkansas River where it enters the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir, will remain closed until it could be inspected, the agency said.

It was not immediately known what caused the barge to hit the bridge or whether anyone was injured in the collusion.

The news came as engineers worked Saturday to lift a section of twisted steel from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland after it crumpled into the Patapsco River as a massive cargo ship crashed into one of its main supports.

In Other News
1
3 officers shot in Reno, Nevada, area; suspect dead after traffic stop...
2
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from...
3
Danielle Collins wins Miami Open on her final try, topping Elena...
4
AT&T notifies users of data breach and resets millions of passcodes
5
Government agents raid Peruvian President Boluarte's residence in...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top