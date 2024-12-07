Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy gets restructured deal after 3-9 season, according to reports

The Cowboys were among the preseason favorites in the Big 12, but a rash of injuries and problems at quarterback tanked the team, and a 3-9 season culminated with a 52-0 loss at Colorado. The school's Board of Regents held a special meeting on Friday morning regarding his status, but no immediate action was taken.

The fact that Gundy has 169 wins in 20 years and has reached the Big 12 title game two of the past four seasons, plus a hefty buyout, likely saved him from being fired outright. The Cowboys won the conference in 2011 and had been to bowl games for 18 straight seasons before this one.

It had been a while since the Cowboys struggled like they did this season, and Gundy upset the fan base when he fired back at his critics.

“In most cases, the people that are negative and voicing their opinion are the same ones that can’t pay their own bills,” Gundy said. “They’re not taking care of themselves. They’re not taking care of their own family. They’re not taking care of their own job. But they have an obligation to speak out and complain about others because it makes them feel better.

"But then, in the end, when they go to bed at night, they’re the same failure that they were before they said anything negative about anybody else.”

Gundy has made several apologies over the years for comments and behavior, but his success has kept him safe. In 2020, he apologized for calling COVID-19 the "Chinese Virus." He apologized again that year after he wore a T-shirt featuring the far-right One America News Network that upset star running back Chuba Hubbard.

The Cowboys reportedly have parted ways with offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn and defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo.

Dunn became offensive coordinator in 2020. He held the position last season, when running back Ollie Gordon II won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back. Gordon wasn't quite as good this season, and a highly touted offensive line struggled to open holes for him.

Nardo was hired in 2023 and had a solid first year. He coached much of this season without injured stars Nick Martin and Collin Oliver. Martin was the top defensive player in the AP's Big 12 mid-season awards.

The Cowboys ranked last in the Big 12 in points allowed and yards per game allowed. They gave up 500.6 yards per contest, by far the worst in the 16-team league.

___

