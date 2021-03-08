Oklahoma panel advances convicted killer's commutation

“To this day, Jones has not expressed an ounce of remorse for his callous actions,” District Attorney David Prater wrote in a letter to the panel. “Instead, he continues to victimize the Howell family by fueling a media circus with outright lies and by making a farce of this clemency process.”

Last week, Jones’ legal team released a video and a letter from a man who served time in an Arkansas prison with a man who claimed he was with Jones when Howell was killed, testified against him and served 10 years in prison. That man, Christopher Jordan, has since been released. In the video, Arkansas inmate Roderick Wesley alleges that Jordan confessed to killing Howell and framing Jones.

Prater’s letter didn’t specifically address this most recent allegation, but noted that appellate courts rejected claims that Jones’ attorneys were ineffective for not calling two other inmates who made similar claims that Jordan confessed to killing Howell.

“Christopher Jordan spent years behind bars casually confessing to murder and to framing Julius,” Jones' attorney Dale Baich said in a statement. “It is unimaginable that the state would execute a man given that another suspect in the case confessed to the crime multiple times."