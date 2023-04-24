Oklahoma attorney general to recommend clemency for Glossip

In a letter dated Monday to the five-member board, Drummond wrote that he has serious concerns about the fairness of Glossip's trial and cited two independent reviews of the case that recommended Glossip be granted a new trial.

“I am not aware of an Oklahoma Attorney General ever supporting a clemency application for a death row inmate,” Drummond wrote. “In every previous case that has come before this board, the state has maintained full confidence in the integrity of the conviction. That is simply not the case in this matter due to the material evidence that was not disclosed to the jury.”