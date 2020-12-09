Oklahoma asks court: Make J&J pay $9.3B to end opioid crisis

The appeal brief presented an alternative plan: that Johnson & Johnson be ordered to pay $465 million every year for 20 years “or until the trial court determines the crisis has been abated, whichever comes first.”

The attorneys also asked the Supreme Court to uphold the judge’s finding that Johnson & Johnson is to blame for the state’s opioid crisis.

“Enough is enough. As Oklahomans have continued to suffer and die, all eyes are now on this case,” attorneys for the state said. “The State of Oklahoma cannot — and will never — abate this crisis unless the Judgment is affirmed.”