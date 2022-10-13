Oilman catches sentencing break for exposing Venezuela graft

It's unknown exactly whom Shiera testified against as part of his cooperation. Most records in the case — even the government's memo seeking leniency filed this week — have been sealed for years.

But in the years since his arrest, numerous other Venezuelan insiders, including a deputy energy minister and multiple officials working for PDVSA and its affiliates, have been indicted on similar charges.

One of Shiera and Rincon's bribe recipients referred to in a related indictment as "Official B" is Venezuela's former oil czar, Rafael Ramirez, a U.S. official told The Associated Press in 2018.

Ramirez, who has not been criminally charged, has denied any wrongdoing and says that accusations of corruption are being promoted by his political opponents as well as overzealous U.S. prosecutors seeking to dismantle the Bolivarian revolution started by the late Hugo Chavez.

While professing loyalty to the leftist ideals of his former boss, Ramirez is a staunch critic of Chavez's handpicked successor, Nicolas Maduro, and has been living in exile in Italy after quitting as the country's ambassador to the United Nations in 2017.

Shiera's attorney declined to comment. Rincon is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

—

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman