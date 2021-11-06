journal-news logo
X

Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone; scores feared dead

Nation & World
By CLARENCE ROY-MACAULAY, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Scores of people are feared dead near Sierra Leone’s capital after an oil tanker exploded at a gas station while large crowds had gathered to collect leaking fuel

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) — Scores of people were feared dead near Sierra Leone’s capital after an oil tanker exploded at a gas station while large crowds had gathered to collect leaking fuel, officials and witnesses said.

The explosion took place early Saturday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown.

President Julius Maada Bio, who was in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks Saturday, deplored the “horrendous loss of life."

“My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,” he tweeted.

In Other News
1
UN investigator: Crimes against humanity under Myanmar junta
2
8 dead, several injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston
3
EU lawmakers meet Taiwan premier in first official visit
4
EU delegation meets Taiwan president on first official trip
5
Ice on the edge of survival: Warming is changing the Arctic
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top