Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98

Nearly 100 injured people were taken to area hospitals, officials said. About 30 severely burned people at Connaught Hospital were not expected to survive, according to Foday Musa, a staff member in the intensive care unit.

Injured people whose clothes had burned off in the fire that followed the explosion lay naked on stretchers as nurses attended to them Saturday. Hundreds of people milled outside the main gates of the mortuary and near the hospital's main entrance, waiting for word of their loved ones.

Hospital officials called in as many doctors and nurses as they could overnight to tend to the wounded. The country's health care sector is still recovering from the 2014-2016 Ebola epidemic, which killed many of the West African nation's doctors and nurses.

President Julius Maada Bio, who was in Scotland attending the United Nations climate talks Saturday, deplored the “horrendous loss of life.”

“My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result,” he tweeted.

Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh visited two hospitals overnight and said Sierra Leone’s National Disaster Management Agency and others would “work tirelessly” in the wake of the emergency.

“We are all deeply saddened by this national tragedy, and it is indeed a difficult time for our country,” he said on his Facebook page.

___

Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.

Caption In this image made from video, people walk by burning debris following the explosion of an oil tanker in the Wellington suburb of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown Friday Nov. 5, 2021. The explosion which killed scores took place after a bus struck the tanker. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption People gather around an oil tanker to collect leaking fuel before it exploded near Sierra Leone's capital, killing at least 92 people and severely injuring dozens of others, officials and witnesses said Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The explosion took place late Friday after a bus struck the tanker in Wellington, a suburb just to the east of Freetown. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photograph issued Saturday Nov. 6 2021 by Sierra Leone's National Disaster Management Agency, people gather around the charred oil tanker that exploded after being struck by a truck in the Wellington suburb of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown Saturday Nov. 6, 2021. Scores died in the explosion that happened late Friday Nov. 5. (NDMA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image made from video, people walk by burning debris following the explosion of an oil tanker in the Wellington suburb of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown Friday Nov. 5, 2021. The explosion which killed scores took place after a bus struck the tanker. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photograph issued Saturday Nov. 6 2021 by Sierra Leone's National Disaster Management Agency, people gather around the charred oil tanker that exploded after being struck by a truck in the Wellington suburb of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown Saturday Nov. 6, 2021. Scores died in the explosion that happened late Friday Nov. 5. (NDMA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited