Oil spill laps at "heartbeat" of California beach community

That prompted Huntington Beach officials to close the beach. Authorities on Sunday used speakers to tell visitors to stay out of the water and yellow caution tape was strung between lifeguard towers.

Some people came out anyway to sit on lawn chairs and play beach volleyball, but not the typical crowds for sunny October day. Some had traveled to attend the Pacific Air Show, which drew 1.5 million people on Saturday, but officials cancelled the event's third day as oil started washing up on the coast and a thick stench permeated the air.

Maxwell Owachgiu, who lives in the inland community of Diamond Bar some 40 miles away, decided to come with his family despite the spill, believing it had only come ashore further south. But he wound up with oily residue stuck to his feet after wading into the water, and told his wife their two young daughters shouldn't get in.

Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said the ocean could be closed for weeks or months but it's too soon to know.

Lesa O'Shea, a 63-year-old nurse from the city, said she snapped a photo of the smelly blobs of oil in the ocean and was dismayed to see kids playing in the water nearby. She said she comes down to the beach at least once a week from her home a few miles away to ride bikes, walk, or if it's warm enough, swim.

“It's a beach lifestyle,” O'Shea said while grabbing a bite at an outdoor eatery. “So people of course ride bikes, they walk the beach, they surf, they swim, they lay in the sun, and now you can't do any of that down there with the oil slick.”

Before heading home, O'Shea said she planned to stop at the store to buy some supplies to donate to a local wildlife center that tends to wounded and sick birds.

Carr, whose husband surfs and daughter participates in a junior lifeguard program, said the beach was a main reason her family lived in the community. Seeing the environmental impact of the spill, with oil-covered fish and birds washing up on the shore, has been devastating, she said.

“There will be a significant impact to our community, but I also know that we will bounce back,” she said.

Caption FILE - In this April 30, 2020, file photo, a surfer rides a wave as the sun goes down in Newport Beach, Calif. One of the largest oil spills in recent Southern California history fouled popular beaches that could end up closed for months as crews scrambled Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption Lifeguards close the beach after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. The closure stretched from the Huntington Beach Pier nearly 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) south to the Santa Ana River jetty. Yellow caution tape was strung between lifeguard towers to keep people away. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption A posted sign warning that water contact may cause illness, is posted by lifeguards after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday., Oct. 3, 2021. Vessels with the Marine Spill Response Corporation (MSRC) left background, an oil spill removal organization (OSRO), deploy floating barriers around the largest oil spills in recent Southern California history. The oil created a miles-wide sheen in the ocean and washed ashore in sticky, black globules along with dead birds and fish. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, file photo, a dog competes in the annual Surf City Surf Dog event, at Dog Beach in Huntington Beach, Calif. An offshore oil spill in Southern California threatens marine life and scenic beaches and also the lifestyle of those who regularly surf and walk the shore. Local officials have closed off the ocean in much of the community known as "Surf City USA" and on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, said the closure could last weeks or months. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2021, file photo, container ships float in the background as a dog competes in the annual Surf City Surf Dog event, at Dog Beach in Huntington Beach, Calif. An offshore oil spill in Southern California threatens marine life and scenic beaches and also the lifestyle of those who regularly surf and walk the shore. Local officials have closed off the ocean in much of the community known as "Surf City USA" and on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, said the closure could last weeks or months. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu