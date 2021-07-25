Ohtani's MLB-best 35th HR lifts Angels past Twins 6-2

Jaime Barria (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his first start of the season, quickly put the rocky beginning behind him, allowing just two more hits in his seven-inning outing. He struck out four.

Stassi tripled in the second, homered in the fifth and singled as part of a three-run ninth. Brandon Marsh and Jack Mayfield added final-frame RBI doubles.

Bailey Ober allowed three hits and two earned runs in a season-high 5 1-3 innings before left-handed Danny Coulombe (1-1) came on to face Ohtani. His second pitch was Ohtani’s homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Out since mid-May with a right calf strain, OF Mike Trout is scheduled for a “routine follow-up” doctor visit Monday. Manager Joe Maddon said Trout “feels it a little bit in that area when he tries to move quickly. … It’s not awful.” … To make room for Barria, LHP Alex Claudio was designated for assignment.

Twins: CF Jake Cave (low back) returned after missing 64 games. ... OF Trevor Larnach, hit in the right hand by a pitch Saturday, did not play. ... C Mitch Garver, reinstated from the paternity list, caught the final two innings. C Ben Rortvedt was sent to Triple-A St. Paul.

UP NEXT

Angels: Ohtani (4-1, 3.21) will be pitching with an extra day of rest Monday when Los Angeles opens a three-game home series against Colorado. RHP Germán Márquez (8-7, 3.50) is to start for the Rockies.

Twins: Open a three-game home series with Detroit Monday with RHP Michael Pineda (4-5, 3.93) to face the Tigers’ RHP Matt Manning (2-3, 5.79).

