Ohtani's 26th homer starts Angels past reeling Yankees 5-3

Steve Cishek pitched a one-hit eighth, and Raisel Iglesias struck out the side for his 14th save in 17 chances.

Los Angeles won its second straight following a five-game skid.

The Yankees lost three games in Boston last weekend, getting swept for the third time in four weekends, and are on their fourth four-game losing streak this season. New York went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and is 17-24 against the AL East and 24-14 against all other teams.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game that the situation was getting critical.

“Our season’s on the line,” he explained. “Too many ups and downs, and we’re in too good a division to have those ups and downs. We can’t afford to play great for two weeks and struggle for a week — not if we’re going to make up ground. We’ve dug ourselves a little bit of a hole in the division. Obviously, the good news is we still are in complete control of the script.”

Aaron Judge had an RBI double in the first, and Giancarlo Stanton hit his 14th home run in the sixth.

Anthony Rendon doubled with one out in the fifth, Lucas Luetge relieved, and Jared Walsh hit a grounder that bounced off a knee of second baseman DJ LeMahieu for an error. Max Stassi drove in a run with a potential double-play grounder that took a tough hop off the chest of LeMahieu, who threw to first for an out.

Juan Lagares, playing in New York for the first time since leaving the Mets and signing with the Angels as a free agent, homered for a 4-2 lead in the sixth and José Iglesias hit an RBI double in the eighth against Chad Green.

DEBUT

Jasson Dominguez, signed in July 2019 for $5.1 million, made his pro debut for the Florida Complex League Yankees against the FCL Tigers. The 18-year-old hit leadoff and played center field, going 0 for 2 with a strikeout and foul popup to third against 21-year-old Australian LHP Jack O’Loughlin and walking against 20-year-old Dominican RHP Wilmer Fenelon.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Mike Trout (strained right calf) was transferred to the 60-day IL, ruling out his return until July 17, when the Angels host Seattle in their second game after the break. Los Angeles optioned INF Kean Wong to Triple-A Salt Lake and selected the contract of OF Scott Schebler from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Yankees: RHP Darren O’Day (out since April 29 with strained left rotator cuff) and LHP Justin Wilson (out since May 28 with strained right hamstring) are likely to activated Tuesday. ... LHP Zack Britton (left hamstring strain) had an MRI.

UP NEXT

RHP Jameson Taillon (2-4, 5.18) starts Tuesday night against Angels LHP Andrew Heaney (4-5, 4.72 ERA).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) rounds third base after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani follows through on a first-inning solo home run during a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Dylan Bundy (37) is escorted off the field by a trainer after falling ill during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Los Angeles Angels' Juan Lagares celebrates while crossing the plate after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, left, reacts as Los Angeles Angels Juan Lagares (19) celebrates crossing the plate after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Yankees, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

New York Yankees relief pitcher Lucas Luetge wipes his face coming off the mound after allowing a home run and a double in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) stands at home plate admiring his solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball gam against the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens