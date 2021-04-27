Ohtani wins for Angels in 2-way start like none since Ruth

Trout also had an RBI double among his four hits in his return to the lineup to raise his average to .426. He had missed three games over the weekend in Houston because of a bruised left elbow after getting hit by a pitch in the series opener against the Astros on Thursday.

Texas went ahead on Nate Lowe's sixth homer, a three-run shot that gave him an MLB best-matching 21 RBIs. David Dahl's sacrifice fly made it 4-1, the first of the final 15 batters Ohtani faced in his five innings.

In his previous start on the mound, last Tuesday at home against the Rangers, Ohtani became the first starting pitcher since at least 1901 with four scoreless innings with at least six walks and seven strikeouts. He allowed only one hit in the Angels’ 6-2 victory.

That was his first time on the mound since April 4 after dealing with a blister issue on the middle finger of his throwing hand. In that first start, Ohtani both smashed a 451-foot homer and pitched two-hit ball into the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox.

Only seven of his first 23 pitches in Texas were strikes before Ohtani settled in, needing only 47 pitches to get through the his final four innings. He got one last at-bat in the sixth, with a bunt single away from the shift before scoring on a double by Walsh. Aaron Slegers then took over on the mound and in the batting order, though he didn't get an at-bat.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon was back in the lineup after missing 11 games with a left groin strain. He was activated from the injured list before the game. To make room on the roster, the Angels optioned infielder Luis Rengifo.

Rangers: To make room on the 40-man roster for Yang, the Rangers transferred first baseman/outfielder Ronald Guzmán (torn meniscus right knee) from the 10-day to 60-day injured list. Guzmán was placed on the injured list April 13, and is scheduled to have season-ending surgery Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Mike Foltynewicz (0-3, 5.32 ERA) and LHP José Quintana (0-1, 9.00) are the starting matchup again, like last Wednesday in a series finale at Los Angeles that the Rangers won 7-4. Foltynewicz has given up an MLB-high eight homers, including solo shots to Ohtani, Trout and Upton last week.

___

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (17) connects for a two-RBI double in the second inning against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez

Texas Rangers' Nate Lowe (30) is greeted by Willie Calhoun (5), Adolis Garcia (53) and Joey Gallo (13) after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels during a baseball game on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez

Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino, left, gets the ball late as Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, scores in the first inning during a baseball game on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) is greeted in the dugout after scoring in the first inning during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani works the first inning against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani bunts his way on base against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning during a baseball game on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez

Los Angeles Angels Albert Pujols (5) is greeted in the dugout by Justin Upton, and Anthony Rendon after a solo home run in the third inning against the Texas Rangers during a baseball game on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez) Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez Credit: Richard W. Rodriguez