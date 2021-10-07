Ohtani wins Baseball Digest player of year; Scherzer top arm

On the mound, the right-hander from Japan went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts. He struck out 156 batters and walked 44 in 130 1/3 innings.

It was a two-way performance unmatched in baseball annals, even by Babe Ruth.

Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got two first-place votes and came in second, 14 points behind Ohtani. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto was third and Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, who received the other first-place vote, finished fourth.

Scherzer, traded from Washington to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 30, went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 179 1/3 innings. He was 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA in 11 starts for the Dodgers.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner received eight first-place votes and beat out Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, who led the majors with a 2.43 ERA and was picked first on four ballots.

Scherzer also won Baseball Digest pitcher of the year in 2013 with the Detroit Tigers.

Hader was a runaway winner with 16 first-place votes after converting 34 of 35 save chances for NL Central champion Milwaukee this season. He went 4-2 with a 1.23 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 60 appearances covering 58 2/3 innings. The left-hander didn’t give up a run in his final 21 outings.

