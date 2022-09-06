Ohtani, Trout power Angels to 10-0 win over Tigers

Trout also had three hits and drove in a run. He is batting .302 (19 for 63) with six home runs since missing 28 games with left ribcage inflammation.

Suarez (6-6) struck out seven and went seven innings for the second time in 17 starts this season. The left-hander won his second straight start and is 5-3 since the All-Star break.

Detroit rookie Riley Greene had his 13-game hitting streak snapped.

Alexander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) and 10 hits.

LATE RELIEF

Tigers rookie utility player Kody Clemens, the son of Roger Clemens, ended up pitching for the second time in three days with the game out of reach.

Clemens worked one inning and allowed one run on three hits. He did strike out Ohtani looking with a 68 mph eephus pitch.

Kody Clemens has pitched six times this year and has given up three runs on 10 hits in six innings. The strikeout of Ohtani was his first this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: INF Jonathan Schoop (right ankle sprain) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo after playing in two games over the weekend at Class A West Michigan. Manager A.J. Hinch said Schoop is progressing toward being activated for this weekend's series in Kansas City.

Angels: OF Mickey Moniak (left middle finger fracture) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 4.17 ERA) threw five innings of four-hit ball to beat the Angels on Aug. 21.

Angels: RHP Mike Mayers (1-1, 5.17 ERA) will make his 21st appearance and third start of the season.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs back to dugout after scoring on his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, left, is congratulated by Luis Rengifo after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell (7) puts a cowboy hat onto Shohei Ohtani (17) while celebrating Ohtani's two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kody Clemens throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, right, runs to score against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Angels' Jose Suarez starting pitcher throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani runs to first base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Detroit Tigers' Tyler Alexander starting pitcher throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani stands at third base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)