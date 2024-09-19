Ohtani steals 49th base in Dodgers' 8-4 win over Marlins

Tommy Edman hit his sixth homer in the last eight games for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who remained 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place San Diego. Enrique Hernández and Will Smith also went deep and Freddie Freeman had three hits.

Dodgers starter Landon Knack (3-4) gave up two hits over five scoreless innings. He walked two and struck out seven.

Smith gave Los Angeles an early lead with his solo homer in the second. He drove a fastball from Miami starter Ryan Weathers over the wall in left for his 19th homer.

The Dodgers broke it open with a five-run fourth against Weathers (3-6). Edman hit a two-run homer and Hernández added a three-run drive.

Miami narrowed the deficit on Otto López’s two-run single off Zach Logue and Nick Fortes’ sacrifice fly against Blake Treinen in the seventh.

Chris Taylor increased Los Angeles’ lead with a two-run single in the eighth.

Weathers’ outing ended after Freeman’s one-out double in the fifth. The left-hander, who made his first appearance since June 7, gave up six runs and eight hits while striking out five. He was sidelined because of a left index finger strain.

Before the game, the Dodgers activated right-handed reliever Joe Kelly from the injured list and selected Logue’s contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Kelly relieved Knack and pitched a perfect sixth. The club optioned right-handed pitchers Bobby Miller and Michael Grove to Oklahoma City.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left big toe bone spur) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and manager Dave Roberts considered it an important step in his rehab. ... INF Miguel Rojas was a late scratch because he was “feeling under the weather,” according to Roberts.

Marlins: RHP Max Meyer (right shoulder bursitis) is continuing his rehab program at the club’s spring training complex in Jupiter, Fla. He will be evaluated in the next days for a possible throwing program.

UP NEXT

RHP Jack Flaherty (12-7, 3.04) will start the series finale for the Dodgers on Thursday while the Marlins will go with RHP Edward Cabrera (4-7, 4.55).

